Tallahassee Community College Earns Highest Distinction from Achieving the Dream

Tallahassee Community College (TCC) recently received high honors from Achieving the Dream, an organization and network founded to close achievement gaps and accelerate student success nationwide by guiding institutional change, influencing public policy, generating knowledge, and engaging the public.

TCC was recognized during Achieving the Dream’s DREAM 2024 convening, Feb. 19-22, in Orlando, Florida. The college received the Network Legend Award and the Leah Meyer Austin Alumni Award, its second such distinction since 2022.

“TCC has been a proud member of the Achieving the Dream network for the last 20 years,” said TCC President Dr. Jim Murdaugh. “To have been recognized in 2022 with their highest distinction, the Leah Meyer Austin Award, was humbling.”

The Leah Meyer Austin Award — named after the director emerita, who retired in 2008 as senior vice president for research and programs at Lumina Foundation for Education — annually recognizes an Achieving the Dream Network institution that has demonstrated outstanding progress in designing a student-focused culture that permeates the whole organization.

Achieving the Dream President and CEO said Dr. Karen A. Stout said that the college showed “a strong commitment to supporting students, making partnerships in the community, and crafting a culture of care” that resulted in transformational change.

TCC also received the Achieving the Dream Leader College of Distinction designation in 2022 and was named an Achieving the Dream Leader College in 2009.

“To now be recognized again this year with an LMA Alumni Award as well as a Network Legend Award is beyond incredible,” said Murdaugh. “It is a testament to the work of our team and their steadfast dedication to student success.”