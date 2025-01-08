Report: California Community College Leadership Growing More Diverse But CEOs Face Shorter Tenures





California community college presidents and chancellors are spending less time in their roles while the leadership ranks are becoming increasingly diverse, highlighting both challenges and progress in the nation's largest public higher education system.

Those are the findings included the Community College League of California's 11th biennial CEO Tenure & Retention Study. The report noted that the average tenure of college leaders has declined to just 4.3 years over the past two years, down from a 5-year average over the past decade. Only eight of the system's 139 current CEOs have held their positions for 10 years or more.

“The shortened tenures reflect the growing complexities and pressures of leading California's community colleges," said Dr. Larry Galizio, President & CEO of the Community College League of California. He said that CEOs must navigate challenges including uncertain funding, enrollment declines, new legislative mandates, and heightened scrutiny over campus climate and student success metrics.

However, the report also documents significant progress in diversifying leadership:

Black/African American CEOs now make up 17.3% of leaders, more than 2.5 times their representation in California's population

Latine leaders comprise 20.1% of CEOs, though still below their 40.4% share of state population

Women now hold 43.8% of CEO positions, surpassing the national average of 32.8% for college presidents

The study comes as the system marks historic milestones, including the 2023 appointment of Dr. Sonya Christian as the first woman to lead the California Community Colleges Chancellor's Office. It also highlights the retirements of two influential long-serving leaders, Dr. Francisco Rodriguez of the Los Angeles Community College District and Dr. Dianne Van Hook of the Santa Clarita Community College District, who served 36 years as chancellor.

The report recommends increased professional development and board support for CEOs to help extend their tenures and effectiveness. "While leadership transitions can bring positive change, perpetual turnover can limit prospects for successful advancement of institutional goals," the study notes.

Over the past year, Diverse has featured Behind the Desk: Perspectives of Black Community College CEOs, a monthly column written by Black CEOs in California, edited by Dr. Jamal Cooks, president of Chabot College; Dr. David M. Johnson, president of Merritt College and Dr. Tina King, president of San Diego College of Continuing Education.