Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Administration Takes Steps to Strengthen Tribal Food Sovereignty

Johnny Jackson
Jun 6, 2024

The Biden-Harris Administration is set to award more than $42 million to eight Tribal Nations under the Indigenous Animals Harvesting and Meat Processing Grant Program.

Tom VilsackTom VilsackThe program funding is part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) efforts to strengthen Tribal sovereignty and fulfill long-standing Tribal requests for the department to better partner with Tribal Nations and make its overall food system more resilient.

“USDA has worked hand-in-hand with Tribal Nations to ensure our programs incorporate Indigenous knowledge and perspectives,” said U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. “As part of our commitment to Tribes, we are making good on our promises and investing in projects that advance food sovereignty and self-determination for Tribal Nations.”

The administration also plans to award $18 million for projects under the Tribal Forest Protection Act and $2.3 million to support the service of Indigenous foods in school meal programs.

“These investments create economic opportunities in Tribal communities, enhance co-stewardship of precious forests and grasslands, and ensure Indigenous foods are available to Tribal students participating in school meal programs, all while furthering USDA’s goal of creating a more resilient food system,” said Vilsack.

Vilsack noted USDA’s other efforts to collaborate with Tribal Nations. The department recently welcomed a class of interns focused on Tribal agriculture and food sovereignty. Also, USDA plans to sponsor its first-ever international trade mission June 17-20 focused on Tribal Nation and Native Hawaiian Community businesses, products, and priorities.

Suggested for You
Pawnee Nation College
News Roundup
Pawnee Nation College to Receive Funds for Tech Grant and Computer Lab
Ashlyn Adakai, a student at Northland Pioneer College
Tribal Colleges
How A Rural Community College Supports Native American Students
Download (3)
Tribal Colleges
Keeping the Tank Full for Tribal College Students
6f07cc 6d9ee0f0bbc645fea6e15f8ba1fbcb94 Mv2 D 2963 1967 S 2
Tribal Colleges
Teletherapy Launches at Rural Tribal College in Wisconsin
Related Stories
Navajo Tech
Tribal Colleges
Tribal Colleges and Universities Seek Greater Recognition and Funding
Cheryl Crazy Bull, president and CEO of the American Indian College Fund
Tribal Colleges
American Indian College Fund Receives Near $39 Million for TCUs
Dine College Graduation
Tribal Colleges
Tribal Colleges and Universities Testify Their Importance Before Congress
Diné College
Tribal Colleges
TCUs Affirm Tribal Sovereignty as Court Throws it Into Question
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Dean College of Public Health
Temple University
Executive Director - HR Operations
Tarrant County College District
Human Resources Clerk (Confidential)
Cerritos College
Enterprise Applications Project Manager
East Stroudsburg University
Assistant Professor, Health and Health Education
Coppin State University
Clinical Assistant/Associate Professor Of Financial Planning
New York University School of Professional Studies
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers