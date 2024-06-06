Administration Takes Steps to Strengthen Tribal Food Sovereignty

The Biden-Harris Administration is set to award more than $42 million to eight Tribal Nations under the Indigenous Animals Harvesting and Meat Processing Grant Program.

The program funding is part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) efforts to strengthen Tribal sovereignty and fulfill long-standing Tribal requests for the department to better partner with Tribal Nations and make its overall food system more resilient.

“USDA has worked hand-in-hand with Tribal Nations to ensure our programs incorporate Indigenous knowledge and perspectives,” said U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. “As part of our commitment to Tribes, we are making good on our promises and investing in projects that advance food sovereignty and self-determination for Tribal Nations.”

The administration also plans to award $18 million for projects under the Tribal Forest Protection Act and $2.3 million to support the service of Indigenous foods in school meal programs.

“These investments create economic opportunities in Tribal communities, enhance co-stewardship of precious forests and grasslands, and ensure Indigenous foods are available to Tribal students participating in school meal programs, all while furthering USDA’s goal of creating a more resilient food system,” said Vilsack.

Vilsack noted USDA’s other efforts to collaborate with Tribal Nations. The department recently welcomed a class of interns focused on Tribal agriculture and food sovereignty. Also, USDA plans to sponsor its first-ever international trade mission June 17-20 focused on Tribal Nation and Native Hawaiian Community businesses, products, and priorities.