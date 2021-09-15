Georgetown Tennis Coach Pleads Guilty To Charges in College Admissions Scandal

Jessica Ruf
Sep 15, 2021

Former Georgetown University tennis coach Gordon Ernst will plead guilty to accepting more than $2 million of bribe money in exchange for helping unqualified kids from wealthy families get into the elite school, reports ABC News.

Gordon ErnstGordon ErnstAfter fighting the charges — including conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery — for more than two years, his decision to plead guilty comes as the first trial of the infamous college admissions bribery scandal is underway. As part of the plea deal, Ernst has promised to ask for no less than a year in prison, and prosecutors have agreed to recommend a sentence of no more than four years, according to ABC.

Ernst was arrested in March 2019, along with more than four dozen others involved in what's been called "Operation Varsity Blues," a scheme that used rigged test scores and fake athletic credentials to get students admitted. As part of the scheme, Ernst took bribes from admissions consultant Rick Singer in exchange for designating unqualified students as tennis recruits.


Related Stories
Donna and Rob Manning
News Roundup
UMass Receives Largest Gift to Date — $50M From Alumni Couple
Dr. Yolanda Watson Spiva, president of Complete College America
News Roundup
Complete College America Works with Lumina Foundation to Support Black Community Colleges
Richard Schulte, an attorney representing former athletes in a lawsuit against The Ohio State University.
Sports
New Survey Indicates Over 25% of Student Athletes Experience Sexual Abuse on Campus
Marci Palatella to plead guilty in college admissions scandal
News Roundup
Parent To Plead Guilty in College Admissions Scandal
Featured Jobs
Wellbeing Program Director
Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine
Dean of the College of Business
University of Akron
Teaching Faculty I, Educational Leadership & Admin
Florida State University
Dean, College of the Arts
Columbus State University
Chief Postsecondary Impact Officer
Tennessee SCORE
Find A JobPost A Job
In Print
Diverse Education September 2, 2021
September 2, 2021
SubscribeDigital EditionArchives
Premium Employers
Su Logo Color
Salisbury University
A T Still Univ Logo
A.T. Still University
Tcu Logo Purple 5 X7 01
TCU
Ts Ujpg
Texas Southern University
Podcasts
Latest Episode
HBCU Leadership at Dillard University, part 2—Athletics and Student Success best practices with Dr. Kiki Baker Barnes, athletic director
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Find Jobs