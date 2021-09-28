The College Fund Hosts Free Indigenous Peoples Day Concert

user-gravatar
Liann Herder
Sep 28, 2021

Virtual Concert Posterv2 2021 MwTo celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day on Oct. 10, 2021, The American Indian College Fund will stream a free star-studded, virtual concert. 

Starting at 6:30 PM MDT, the concert will host artists Pink Martini, Portugal. The Man, Martha Redbone, Brooke Simpson, Indigo Girls, Sarah McLachlan, Frank Waln, The Ghost of Paul Revere, Jewel, and Nathanial Rateliff. Special guests will feature indigenous and nonindigenous voices, all individuals who support Native American perspectives.

The concert will center the stories of Native people, calling attention to challenges in Native life and education.

The full list of performers and registration to attend can be accessed here.

Related Stories
Donna and Rob Manning
News Roundup
UMass Receives Largest Gift to Date — $50M From Alumni Couple
Dr. Yolanda Watson Spiva, president of Complete College America
News Roundup
Complete College America Works with Lumina Foundation to Support Black Community Colleges
Richard Schulte, an attorney representing former athletes in a lawsuit against The Ohio State University.
Sports
New Survey Indicates Over 25% of Student Athletes Experience Sexual Abuse on Campus
Marci Palatella to plead guilty in college admissions scandal
News Roundup
Parent To Plead Guilty in College Admissions Scandal
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Assistant Professor of Literacy
University of Memphis
Dean, College of the Arts
Columbus State University
Assistant Professor of Forest Genetics/Genomics
Michigan State University
Health and Counseling Center - Counselor
St. Lawrence University
Assistant Professor of Science Education
University of Memphis
Language and Literacy Faculty Position at Georgia
Georgia State University
Premium Employers
Ts Ujpg
Texas Southern University
Tamu Logo (1)
Texas A&M University
A T Still Univ Logo
A.T. Still University
Su Logo Color
Salisbury University
Podcasts
Latest Episode
White Nationalism in Higher Education with Dr. Michael H. Gavin
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
Diversity and inclusion in healthcare
Quality reporting and insightful coverage specifically for the healthcare industry.
Read More