The College Fund Hosts Free Indigenous Peoples Day Concert

To celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day on Oct. 10, 2021, The American Indian College Fund will stream a free star-studded, virtual concert.

Starting at 6:30 PM MDT, the concert will host artists Pink Martini, Portugal. The Man, Martha Redbone, Brooke Simpson, Indigo Girls, Sarah McLachlan, Frank Waln, The Ghost of Paul Revere, Jewel, and Nathanial Rateliff. Special guests will feature indigenous and nonindigenous voices, all individuals who support Native American perspectives.

The concert will center the stories of Native people, calling attention to challenges in Native life and education.

The full list of performers and registration to attend can be accessed here.