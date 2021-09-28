The MacArthur Foundation has announced this year's class of MacArthur "Genius" Fellows, an honor that recognizes extraordinary talent and provides each fellow with $625,000 to spend however they would like.

"As we emerge from the shadows of the past two years, this class of 25 Fellows helps us reimagine what's possible," said MacArthur Fellows managing director Cecilia Conrad in a statement. "They demonstrate that creativity has no boundaries."

Among this year's 25 fellows are academics from universities nationwide, including: