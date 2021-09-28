These Academics Made This Year's Class of MacArthur Fellows

Jessica Ruf
Sep 28, 2021

The MacArthur Foundation has announced this year's class of MacArthur "Genius" Fellows, an honor that recognizes extraordinary talent and provides each fellow with $625,000 to spend however they would like. 

"As we emerge from the shadows of the past two years, this class of 25 Fellows helps us reimagine what's possible," said MacArthur Fellows managing director Cecilia Conrad in a statement. "They demonstrate that creativity has no boundaries."

Among this year's 25 fellows are academics from universities nationwide, including:Mqdefault

Read Next
Virtual Concert Posterv2 2021 Mw
Latest News
The College Fund Hosts Free Indigenous Peoples Day Concert
September 28, 2021
Related Stories
Donna and Rob Manning
News Roundup
UMass Receives Largest Gift to Date — $50M From Alumni Couple
Dr. Yolanda Watson Spiva, president of Complete College America
News Roundup
Complete College America Works with Lumina Foundation to Support Black Community Colleges
Richard Schulte, an attorney representing former athletes in a lawsuit against The Ohio State University.
Sports
New Survey Indicates Over 25% of Student Athletes Experience Sexual Abuse on Campus
Marci Palatella to plead guilty in college admissions scandal
News Roundup
Parent To Plead Guilty in College Admissions Scandal
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Assistant Professor of Science Education
University of Memphis
Provost
Valencia College
Assistant Professor of Literacy
University of Memphis
Health and Counseling Center - Counselor
St. Lawrence University
Assistant Professor of Forest Genetics/Genomics
Michigan State University
Dean, College of the Arts
Columbus State University
Premium Employers
Ts Ujpg
Texas Southern University
Su Logo Color
Salisbury University
Tcu Logo Purple 5 X7 01
TCU
A T Still Univ Logo
A.T. Still University
Podcasts
Latest Episode
White Nationalism in Higher Education with Dr. Michael H. Gavin
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
Diversity and inclusion in healthcare
Quality reporting and insightful coverage specifically for the healthcare industry.
Read More