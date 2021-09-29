Morgan State Breaks Ground for New Health and Human Services Building

Morgan State University will celebrate the groundbreaking for its new $171 million Health and Human Services Building on Thursday, Oct. 30.

The facility will provide modern classrooms, labs, demonstration, office, and community spaces for four departments at Morgan: the School of Community Health and Policy, the School of Social Work, the Center for Urban Health and Equity, and the University Counseling Center.

The building sits on the location of the former Turner’s Armory, which was demolished in 2020. Construction is expected to be completed by 2024.