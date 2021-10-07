AAC&U Names 19 New Truth, Racial Healing and Transformation Campus Centers

Liann Herder
Oct 7, 2021

Aacu LogoNineteen new institutions have been named hosts for new Truth, Racial Healing and Transformation Campus Centers by the Association of American Colleges and Universities (AAC&U.) This brings the total number of TRHT Campus Centers in the U.S. to 49.

These centers, formed in partnership with AAC&U and institutions across the country, aim to prepare the next generation of leaders and thinkers to dismantle hierarchies of human value and racialized policies and practices.

Dr. Tia McNair, AAC&U vice president for diversity, equity, and student success and executive director of the TRHT centers said, “For the past four years, we have worked with a dedicated group of change leaders who are striving to make our institutions and communities more just and equitable. We are inspired to expand our network with the addition of these host institutions.”

