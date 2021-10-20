Disability Expert, Rebecca Cokley, to Headline University of Phoenix Webinar





The University of Phoenix will host an educational equity webinar led by Rebecca Cokley, U.S. program officer for disability rights at the Ford Foundation.

Cokley will discuss the connections between oppressions, the overlap between ableism and other forms of inequities.

An expert on the topic, Cokley is the co-founder and director of the Disability Justice Initiative at the Center for American Progress. She worked in the Obama administration as the director of priority placement for diversity and has been an administrator with the U.S. Department of Education, and the Department of Health and Human Services.

In 2020, Cokley received the Richman Distinguished Fellow in Public Life from Brandeis University.

The webinar will take place on Thursday, Oct. 21 at 11:00 a.m. PST. The event is free and open to the public and you can register here.