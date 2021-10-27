Morehouse and Google Create New Virtual Reality Program to Train Police

Liann Herder
Oct 27, 2021

Dr. Bryant T. MarksDr. Bryant T. MarksMorehouse College’s Culturally Relevant Computer Lab and National Training Institute on Race and Equity have partnered with Google’s Jigsaw to create a new virtual reality training platform for law enforcement. The program, called Trainer, puts officers into virtual reality scenarios that teach de-escalation techniques through advancing communication and critical thinking skills.

“We are excited about this technology because immersive experiences have been shown to have profound impact on thinking and behavior,” said Dr. Bryant T. Marks, associate professor at Morehouse College and founder and principal trainer at the National Training Institute on Race and Equity. “This technology, in combination with strong anti-bias training, has the potential to reduce racial and ethnic disparities in policing,”

Trainer will utilize Jigsaw’s technology to create a virtual environment rich with conversational realism, virtual reality realism, and tactile usability. Morehouse will in turn study Trainer’s effect on officer empathy toward Black people and will use the technology to assist in its anti-bias training program.

