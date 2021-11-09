Upcoming Webinar to Discuss Monuments on Campus

user-gravatar
Liann Herder
Nov 9, 2021

Dr. Ainsley CarryDr. Ainsley CarryThe Dr. Melvin C. Terrell Educational Foundation, Inc., will host Dr. Ainsley Carry and Reverend Dr. Jamie Washington in a webinar to discuss Carry’s new book: Washington Next? Disputed Monuments, Honorees, and Symbols on Campus.

The newly released book focuses on  the importance of providing a safe climate on campus where all students, faculty, and staff can thrive. Memorials on campus are deeply linked to the inescapable American history of colonization, slavery, segregation, eugenics, lynching, and massacres. Washington Next? dissects those issues which lie at the heart of memorial disputes.

The webinar is free and open to the public. The conversation will take place on December 1 from 4:00 to 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. You can register here.

Related Stories
1408721054 Lo 1 E1598625179701 (2)
Latest News
Study Finds Virtual Environment Offers Employers Path to Equity in Hiring for Full-Time Jobs and Internships
Judge G2994d9df5 1920
News Roundup
U of Florida Bars 3 Faculty Members From Testifying in Case Against State's Controversial Voting Restrictions
8556420979 3ef1082878 B
News Roundup
Statue of Civil Rights Pioneer Mary McLeod Bethune to Replace Confederate General In the U.S. Capitol's Statuary Hill
Timuel D. Black
Social Justice
Timuel D. Black, Renowned Scholar and Activist, Dead at 102
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Vice President of Finance and Operations
Lane Community College
Vice President for Student Affairs/Dean of Student
University of Evansville
Morris Endowed Professor of Journalism
Texas Tech University
Dean, College of the Arts
Columbus State University
Business Administration Accounting Instructor
University of South Carolina Beaufort
Director of Academic Success and Persistence
Medaille College
Premium Employers
Fiu Logo Color2
Florida International University
Tamu Logo (1)
Texas A&M University
Tcu Logo Purple 5 X7 01
TCU
Ts Ujpg
Texas Southern University
Podcasts
Latest Episode
Meet Jackson State University's president, Thomas K. Hudson
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
Diversity and inclusion in healthcare
Quality reporting and insightful coverage specifically for the healthcare industry.
Read More