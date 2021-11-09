Upcoming Webinar to Discuss Monuments on Campus

The Dr. Melvin C. Terrell Educational Foundation, Inc., will host Dr. Ainsley Carry and Reverend Dr. Jamie Washington in a webinar to discuss Carry’s new book: Washington Next? Disputed Monuments, Honorees, and Symbols on Campus.

The newly released book focuses on the importance of providing a safe climate on campus where all students, faculty, and staff can thrive. Memorials on campus are deeply linked to the inescapable American history of colonization, slavery, segregation, eugenics, lynching, and massacres. Washington Next? dissects those issues which lie at the heart of memorial disputes.

The webinar is free and open to the public. The conversation will take place on December 1 from 4:00 to 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. You can register here.