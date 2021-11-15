The Barbra Streisand Institute at UCLA will Study Truth, Art, Climate Change, and Gender Equity

Actor, writer, director, producer, and singer Barbra Streisand will fund four new research centers at the University of California Los Angeles, housed in their division of social sciences, called The Barbra Streisand Institute.

“This will be a place where future scholars can discuss, engage and argue about the most important issues of the day,” said Streisand. “Where innovators will speak truth to power, help save our planet, and make glass ceiling for women an anachronism, and in the process give us a chance to have a brighter, more promising future.”

The four new research centers are: the Center for Truth in the Public Sphere, the Center for the Impact of Climate Change, the Center for the Dynamics of Intimacy & Power Between Women and Men, and the Center for the Impact of Art on the Culture. The first area to be studied will focus on truth in the public sphere to deal with the urgent an existential threats to democracy and the role misinformation plays in destroying countries.

Streisand, winner of two Oscars, five Emmys, 10 Grammys, a Tony Award and 11 Golden Globes is also a philanthropist. She established the Streisand Chair in Cardiology at UCLA in 1984 and the Barbra Streisand Women’s Heart Health Program was established at UCLA in 2014.

Longtime friend of Streisand and UCLA faculty member Dr. Eric Esrailian said that Streisand’s gift “will have an impact on our university for generations.”