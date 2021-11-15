The Barbra Streisand Institute at UCLA will Study Truth, Art, Climate Change, and Gender Equity

user-gravatar
Liann Herder
Nov 15, 2021

Actor, writer, director, producer, and singer Barbra Streisand will fund four new research centers at the University of California Los Angeles, housed in their division of social sciences, called The Barbra Streisand Institute. Barbra StreisandBarbra Streisand

“This will be a place where future scholars can discuss, engage and argue about the most important issues of the day,” said Streisand. “Where innovators will speak truth to power, help save our planet, and make glass ceiling for women an anachronism, and in the process give us a chance to have a brighter, more promising future.”

The four new research centers are: the Center for Truth in the Public Sphere, the Center for the Impact of Climate Change, the Center for the Dynamics of Intimacy & Power Between Women and Men, and the Center for the Impact of Art on the Culture. The first area to be studied will focus on truth in the public sphere to deal with the urgent an existential threats to democracy and the role misinformation plays in destroying countries.

Streisand, winner of two Oscars, five Emmys, 10 Grammys, a Tony Award and 11 Golden Globes is also a philanthropist. She established the Streisand Chair in Cardiology at UCLA in 1984 and the Barbra Streisand Women’s Heart Health Program was established at UCLA in 2014.

Longtime friend of Streisand and UCLA faculty member Dr. Eric Esrailian said that Streisand’s gift “will have an impact on our university for generations.”

Related Stories
Glenna Gallo
Leadership & Policy
Cardona 'Thrilled' With Biden's Nominee for Assistant Secretary for Special Education at Dept. of Ed.
Artificial Intelligence Gbf5694786 1920
News Roundup
Southern Methodist University Invests $11.5M in New AI, Supercomputer Infrastructure
1408721054 Lo 1 E1598625179701 (2)
Latest News
Study Finds Virtual Environment Offers Employers Path to Equity in Hiring for Full-Time Jobs and Internships
Judge G2994d9df5 1920
News Roundup
U of Florida Bars 3 Faculty Members From Testifying in Case Against State's Controversial Voting Restrictions
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Dean of Eccles School of Business
University of Utah
Assistant Professor, Food & Agricultural Economics
University of Minnesota
Dean, Stamps School of Art & Design
University of Michigan
Dean, College of the Arts
Columbus State University
Professor (all ranks) in Algal Technology
Arizona State University
Associate VP, Client Services & Employee Relations
University of Southern California
Premium Employers
Tcu Logo Purple 5 X7 01
TCU
Fiu Logo Color2
Florida International University
Tamu Logo (1)
Texas A&M University
A T Still Univ Logo
A.T. Still University
Podcasts
Latest Episode
Connection to Place, Belonging, & Security for Native Students in STEM: Meet Geoscientist Dr. Wendy F. Smythe, of the Alaska Native Xáadas (Haida)
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
Diversity and inclusion in healthcare
Quality reporting and insightful coverage specifically for the healthcare industry.
Read More