Prairie View A&M Receives $5 Million Endowment for Creation of Scholarship

user-gravatar
Liann Herder
Nov 17, 2021

Charles ButtCharles ButtCharles H. Butt, chairman of H-E-B, a grocery chain in Texas, has donated $5 million to Prairie View A&M University, creating the Founders Scholars scholarship for students from the state’s public high schools.

“Charles Butt has been amazingly generous to our university,” said Prairie View A&M President Dr. Ruth Simmons. “He has shown time and again that he genuinely cares about the opportunities afforded to students at PV.”

The gift will provide a permanent endowment, which will initially generate roughly $200,000 in scholarships. Scholarship awardees will become part of a cohort that will offer further enrichment opportunities.

Eligible students are entering Prairie View A&M as a full-time first year scholar, and they must have graduated in the top quartile of their high school class. Recipients of the scholarship will be expected to make satisfactory progress on their undergraduate degree completion.

Related Stories
Glenna Gallo
Leadership & Policy
Cardona 'Thrilled' With Biden's Nominee for Assistant Secretary for Special Education at Dept. of Ed.
Artificial Intelligence Gbf5694786 1920
News Roundup
Southern Methodist University Invests $11.5M in New AI, Supercomputer Infrastructure
1408721054 Lo 1 E1598625179701 (2)
Latest News
Study Finds Virtual Environment Offers Employers Path to Equity in Hiring for Full-Time Jobs and Internships
Judge G2994d9df5 1920
News Roundup
U of Florida Bars 3 Faculty Members From Testifying in Case Against State's Controversial Voting Restrictions
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Dean of Eccles School of Business
University of Utah
Assistant Professor, Food & Agricultural Economics
University of Minnesota
Dean, College of the Arts
Columbus State University
Associate VP, Client Services & Employee Relations
University of Southern California
Dean, Rockefeller Coll. of Public Affairs & Policy
University at Albany
Dean, Stamps School of Art & Design
University of Michigan
Premium Employers
Tcu Logo Purple 5 X7 01
TCU
Ts Ujpg
Texas Southern University
Tamu Logo (1)
Texas A&M University
Su Logo Color
Salisbury University
Podcasts
Latest Episode
Connection to Place, Belonging, & Security for Native Students in STEM: Meet Geoscientist Dr. Wendy F. Smythe, of the Alaska Native Xáadas (Haida)
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
Community College News
News and information from our community colleges.
Read More