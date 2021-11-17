NADOHE Creates Anti-Racism Framework in New Report

Liann Herder
Nov 17, 2021

Dr. Clyde Wilson PickettDr. Clyde Wilson PickettThe National Association of Diversity Officers in Higher Education (NADOHE) has identified ten priority areas and introduced framework to advance anti-racism strategies to improve conditions for Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) students, faculty and staff.

NADOHE outlines these ten areas and anti-racism practices in their newly issued report, A Framework for Advancing Anti-Racism on Campus.

“This is a tool for those who seek to gain greater understanding about confronting systemic and institutional racism and the effort required to create more inclusive and welcoming structures,” said NADOHE Anti-Racism Task Force Chair Dr. Clyde Wilson Pickett. “How much longer will we tolerate acts of hate, and what are we going to do about them?”

