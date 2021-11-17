NADOHE Creates Anti-Racism Framework in New Report

The National Association of Diversity Officers in Higher Education (NADOHE) has identified ten priority areas and introduced framework to advance anti-racism strategies to improve conditions for Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) students, faculty and staff.

NADOHE outlines these ten areas and anti-racism practices in their newly issued report, A Framework for Advancing Anti-Racism on Campus.

“This is a tool for those who seek to gain greater understanding about confronting systemic and institutional racism and the effort required to create more inclusive and welcoming structures,” said NADOHE Anti-Racism Task Force Chair Dr. Clyde Wilson Pickett. “How much longer will we tolerate acts of hate, and what are we going to do about them?”