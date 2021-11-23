HBCU Graduation Scholarship Created by Thurgood Marshall College Fund and Wells Fargo

To help close the graduation gap for college seniors who attend historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs), Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) and Wells Fargo have partnered to create the $1 million HBCU College Completion Scholarship fund.

Individual scholarships, in amounts up to $5,000, will be awarded to seniors with at least a 3.0 GPA and a demonstrated financial need to complete their final push for graduation in 2022.

“We know that many students experience financial hardships that put their plans for pursuing higher education in jeopardy,” said Dr. Harry L. Williams, TMCF president and CEO. “We are pleased to build upon our commitment to our students, who have persisted in their educational journey despite difficult circumstances.”

HBCUs have some of the lowest graduation rates for students, according to 2019 Department of Education data. The six-year graduation rate from an HBCU is 35% compared to 60% at other four-year institutions. Black students also graduate with $25,000 more debt than their non-Black peers.

Applications for this scholarship are open from November 9 through January 3, 2022.