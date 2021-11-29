Only Grandchild of Civil Rights Icon Dr. W.E.B. Du Bois Dies at 89

user-gravatar
Liann Herder
Nov 29, 2021

Dr. Yolande Du Bois Irwin and her grandfather, Dr. W. E. B. Du Bois in 1959.Dr. Yolande Du Bois Irwin and her grandfather, Dr. W. E. B. Du Bois in 1959.Dr. Yolande Du Bois Irvin, the only grandchild of civil rights icon Dr. W. E. B. Du Bois, died recently in Fort Collins, Colorado. She was 89 years old.

Irvin, who followed in the footsteps of her grandfather and family, became a professor of psychology in 1988 at Xavier University of Louisiana, a historically Black college and university (HBCU). She dedicated her life to education, civil rights, empathy and community. She participated in multiple civil rights forums and anniversaries, including the 90th and 100th celebration of the Niagara Movement, that was founded by her grandfather in 1906.

Jeffrey Peck, the youngest of Irvin’s four children, said that his mother was a free spirit who liked fast cars and laughter.

“She loved people, genuinely, genuinely,” Peck told The Berkshire Eagle.  “And people tended to gravitate toward her.”

“Her life's work was to help guide young people and help influence them to reach their dreams,” said Peck. “She purposely wanted to teach at a predominantly African American school so she could continue on with what her grandfather had started.”

A celebration of her life will be held by the W. E. B. Du Bois Legacy Committee in Great Barrington, Massachusetts on February 23, 2022, the 153rd birthday of Du Bois. 

Related Stories
Glenna Gallo
Leadership & Policy
Cardona 'Thrilled' With Biden's Nominee for Assistant Secretary for Special Education at Dept. of Ed.
Artificial Intelligence Gbf5694786 1920
News Roundup
Southern Methodist University Invests $11.5M in New AI, Supercomputer Infrastructure
1408721054 Lo 1 E1598625179701 (2)
Latest News
Study Finds Virtual Environment Offers Employers Path to Equity in Hiring for Full-Time Jobs and Internships
Judge G2994d9df5 1920
News Roundup
U of Florida Bars 3 Faculty Members From Testifying in Case Against State's Controversial Voting Restrictions
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
DEAN OF THE COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES
Whitworth University
Director of Research Development
Cornell University
College of Innovation & Technology, Professor
University of Michigan - Flint
Senior Leadership Giving Officer
Brown University
Dean, College of the Arts
Columbus State University
Winegarden Endowed Professor, UM-Flint, CIT
University of Michigan - Flint
Premium Employers
Tamu Logo (1)
Texas A&M University
Ts Ujpg
Texas Southern University
Su Logo Color
Salisbury University
A T Still Univ Logo
A.T. Still University
Podcasts
Latest Episode
Supporting Diverse Professionals in Higher Education with Chris Moody - Executive Director, American College Personnel Association (ACPA)
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
Community College News
News and information from our community colleges.
Read More