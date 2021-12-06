Rhodes College Announces New President

Rhodes College in Memphis has announced its 21st president will be Jennifer M. Collins, currently the dean of the Dedman School of Law at Southern Methodist University (SMU). Collins will begin her tenure on July 1, 2022, taking over for interim president Dr. Carroll Stevens.

“The combination of [Collins’s] exception leadership, her commitment to the promise of the liberal arts, and her passion for the possibilities inherent in Rhodes,” made her the right choice, said board of trustees chair and presidential search committee co-chair Cary Fowler.

During Collins time at SMU, she led 100 faculty members and over 800 students, and she managed a $49 million annual budget. She raised over $50 million for scholarships, endowed chairs, professorships and new programming. She increased the number of applications to the law school yearly, exceeding national and regional averages.

“Rhodes famously provides a rigorous and innovative liberal arts education in the heart of the city,” said Collins. “It is an extraordinary example of the very best higher education has to offer, and I am honored to be joining this community.”