Fellowship for Doctoral Economics Students Renewed for Four More Years, Thanks to $1M Gift

A fellowship program for doctoral economics students at the New School for Social Research in New York City will be renewed for four more years thanks to a $1 million gift from an anonymous donor.

Established in 2017 with a previous $1 million gift from the same donor, the Harry Magdoff and Paul Sweezy Fellowships — named for the two influential Marxian economists of the 20th century — provide three years of full funding to outstanding incoming students in NSSR’s PhD Economics program. Fifteen students have since benefited from the program.

“The renewal of the Harry Magdoff and Paul Sweezy Fellowship program provides another four years of direct support to doctoral students studying heterodox economics at the highest level,” said Dr. Will Milberg, an economics professor and dean of NSSR. "It means that multiple years of new doctoral students will be able to focus on research without incurring debilitating debt. The fellowship is a tribute to our distinctive approach to economics at NSSR. And it serves as a model for fellowship funding that we hope to replicate in our other programs."