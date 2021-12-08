President of Virginia Commonwealth University Named Chair of ACE's Board of Directors

The American Council on Education (ACE) has appointed the president of Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU), Dr. Michael Rao, to serve as chair of its Board of Directors.

Currently vice chair, Rao will succeed Dr. Ronald A. Crutcher, president emeritus of the University of Richmond, and will serve for one year starting in March 2022. The president of Baylor University, Dr. Linda A. Livingstone, will assume the role of vice chair.

“Our mission at VCU is to serve students, patients, and our communities in ways that bolster access to a high-quality education and demonstrate there is a pathway to success for every individual,” Rao said. “I am delighted to have the privilege to serve in this role for ACE, an organization whose own mission aligns so well with these same goals and am honored to follow the leadership and inspiration exemplified every day by Ron Crutcher.”

President of VCU and the VCU Health System since 2009, Rao oversees 29,000 students from 101 countries as well as more than 220 degree and certificate programs at the urban, public research university. During his tenure, he has piloted "strategic efforts focused on academic quality, student success and research that foster regional economic development and improve lives," writes an ACE press release.



