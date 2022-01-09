Michigan's Adrian College Offers Discount to First Responders in Public Safety Master's Program

Jessica Ruf
Jan 9, 2022

A new public safety master's program at Adrian College in Michigan is offering a 50% discounted tuition rate for first responders, including active firefighters, emergency medical Firefighter G80590a9ca 1920personnel and law enforcement officers, reports Michigan Live. The discounted rate applies to the first nine credit hours or the equivalent of one full-time semester as a graduate student.

“We thought it would be a great message to send out as thanks to our first responders for their service during COVID, and also as a recruitment tool,” said Dr. Zavin Nazaretian, a professor of sociology and criminal justice. “We do something similar in our Master of Teacher Education program.”

According to the school, the master's program is designed to help first responders move up into command positions, which are currently in high demand. 


