Prairie View A&M Wins Grant to Produce Show on HBCUs

Liann Herder
Jan 16, 2022

Dr. Teresa Dowell-Vest, assistant professor of communication and director of film and television production at PVAMUDr. Teresa Dowell-Vest, assistant professor of communication and director of film and television production at PVAMUPrairie View A&M University (PVAMU) is getting a chance to shine the media spotlight on historically Black college and universities (HBCUs). The institution is one of 15 schools to receive a $200,000 grant designed to build connections and opportunities that increase diverse representation in media.

The grant is given by The Propel Center, a physical and virtual space created to help HBCUs prepare future leaders, is part of Apple’s Nationwide Investment in Racial Equity and Justice.

PVAMU’s Department of Languages and Communication will use the grant to produce a weekly television show, “HBCU Today: Propel to Excel.” The show will feature the achievements of HBCU students, faculty, and staff across the nation.

“This opportunity will allow our students to network with their peers at other HBCUs and celebrate other institutions charged with affirming the experiences of those underrepresented in higher education and media,” said Dr. Teresa Dowell-Vest, assistant professor of communication and director of film and television production. “PVAMU is a training ground for the next generation of journalists, filmmakers, and content creators.”

