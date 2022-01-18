Two New Mexican Lawmakers Propose Funding Making In-State College Tuition Free

Two Democratic lawmakers in New Mexico have created a proposal that would fulfill Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s plans for free tuition to all New Mexico students attending in-state college.

Rep. Joy Garratt and Sen. Liz Stefanics have not yet filed the plan, which would consolidate existing state scholarship funds into one pool, increase available funding and cover tuition for up to 35,000 students, regardless of income status.

The plan would cost $127.5 million, according to New Mexico’s Higher Education department. If successful, lawmakers would need to approve $85.5 million while the remaining $52 million would come from the Legislative Lottery Scholarship program, funded by the sale of state lottery tickets.

The scholarship pool would be accessible to all students seeking a trade certificate, an associate or first-time bachelor’s degree. Students must maintain a 2.5 minimum grade-point average and must take at least six credit hours per semester to remain eligible.