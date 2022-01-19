PVAMU Partners with Shell to Headquarter Nature-Based Solutions Program

Prairie View A&M University (PVAMU) has signed a $6 million research and innovation partnership with Shell Global Solutions to headquarter the Shell Nature Based Solutions (NBS) Research Program in the PVAMU College of Agriculture and Human Sciences.

NBS explores ways to capture carbon and create renewable, environmentally sustainable energy sources. $5 million of the agreement will fund innovation and agricultural research on PVAMU’s 700 acres of farmland. The remaining $1 million will be used to invest in PVAMU’s infrastructure, supporting institutional growth to build more diverse talent pipelines.

The agreement with Shell is the first signed since the historically Black institution was recently reclassified from Carnegie Research 3 capacity to Carnegie Research 2. PVAMU President Dr. Ruth J. Simmons said the reclassification has allowed the institution to “recognize that we are growing as a research institution and that we’re joining 130 other [R2] institutions in the country.”