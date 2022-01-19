Achieving the Dream Names 2022 DREAM Scholars

user-gravatar
Liann Herder
Jan 19, 2022

Achieving the Dream's eight DREAM 2022 Scholars.Achieving the Dream's eight DREAM 2022 Scholars.Achieving the Dream (ATD), a network of over 300 community colleges dedicated to helping low-income students and students of color meet their educational goals, has announced their eight 2022 DREAM Scholars.

The scholars will have the opportunity to attend the DREAM 2022 conference, where they will meet with community college leaders and higher education advocates, present and share their experiences and provide insight on how to close college equity gaps. Scholarships are offered to each of the eight chosen scholars who come from all across the nation, including a Tribal College and University.

  • Adrian Bell — College of Southern Nevada (NV)
  • Talia Kaylee Christian — Northeast Lakeview College (TX)
  • Sarah Hite — Northeast Wisconsin Technical College (WI)
  • Diego Horisberger — Tunxis Community College (CT)
  • Zennia Nesmith — Chattanooga State Community College (TN)
  • Kalolaine Uhila — Iḷisaġvik College (AK)
  • Ashley Valdez-Ibarra — Front Range Community College (CO)
  • Brandon Woodall — Lorain County Community College (OH)
Read Next
Reps From Pvamu And Shell
Latest News
PVAMU Partners with Shell to Headquarter Nature-Based Solutions Program
January 19, 2022
Related Stories
Reps From Pvamu And Shell
Latest News
PVAMU Partners with Shell to Headquarter Nature-Based Solutions Program
Dr. Martha Pollack, president of Cornell University
Latest News
Cornell University Receives Petition to End Booster Requirement
Rep. Joy Garratt
Latest News
Two New Mexican Lawmakers Propose Funding Making In-State College Tuition Free
Dr. Teresa Dowell-Vest, assistant professor of communication and director of film and television production at PVAMU
Latest News
Prairie View A&M Wins Grant to Produce Show on HBCUs
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Dean, College of the Arts
Columbus State University
President
West Virginia State University
Vice President of Student Affairs
Central Connecticut State University
Assistant Professor of Film & Media Arts
Cleveland State University
Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs
University of Maryland Eastern Shore
Project Manger 1
Central Washington University
Premium Employers
Csu Logo No Date
CSU
Tcu Logo Purple 5 X7 01
TCU
A T Still Univ Logo
A.T. Still University
Su Logo Color
Salisbury University
Podcasts
Latest Episode
Meeting the Mental Health Needs of Minority College Students
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
Diversity and inclusion in healthcare
Quality reporting and insightful coverage specifically for the healthcare industry.
Read More