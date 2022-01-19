Achieving the Dream Names 2022 DREAM Scholars

Achieving the Dream (ATD), a network of over 300 community colleges dedicated to helping low-income students and students of color meet their educational goals, has announced their eight 2022 DREAM Scholars.

The scholars will have the opportunity to attend the DREAM 2022 conference, where they will meet with community college leaders and higher education advocates, present and share their experiences and provide insight on how to close college equity gaps. Scholarships are offered to each of the eight chosen scholars who come from all across the nation, including a Tribal College and University.