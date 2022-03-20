The State Board for Community Colleges of Virginia Defies Governor's Request and Fills Chancellor Role

user-gravatar
Liann Herder
Mar 20, 2022

Virginia Community College System has a new chancellor, despite the request of Gov. Glenn Youngkin for the board to appoint an interim and restart the hiring process.Russell A. Kavalhuna, current president of Henry Ford College.Russell A. Kavalhuna, current president of Henry Ford College.

Russell A. Kavalhuna, the current president of Henry Ford College in Dearborn, Michigan, will take over the role from Dr. Glenn Dubois, who will retire at the end of June.

Youngkin raised concerns that the board had not been transparent in its hiring process and was neglecting the workforce needs of the Virginia, where the pandemic reduced the number of available jobs in the state by 200,000. An additional 300,000 jobs remain unfilled, and Virginia is ranked 43 in job recovery nationally.

Youngkin said that the board failed to include a member of his office in the hiring process and demanded that at least one business leader be admitted onto the hiring committee.

The board named Kavalhuna the new chancellor anyway. Representatives said they did not need to restart the hiring process because they had addressed and met all of Youngkin’s concerns.

Read Next
Secretary of Education Dr. Miguel Cardona
Latest News
Biden-Harris Partners with Aspen Institute to Connect Latinx Community with Opportunity
March 21, 2022
Related Stories
Secretary of Education Dr. Miguel Cardona
Latest News
Biden-Harris Partners with Aspen Institute to Connect Latinx Community with Opportunity
University of Florida
Latest News
Committee Finds No Evidence University of Florida Withheld COVID-19 Data
Howard
Latest News
Howard University Faculty Threaten Strike
Mizzou
Latest News
Mizzou Commits to Faculty Raises and New Tenure Track Positions
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Director of Student Org. and Commuter Services
ESU Student Activity Association
Director of the Center of Life Sciences Education
The Ohio State University
Director of the School of Nursing and Mary Jane Sursa Distinguished Professor
Ball State
EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, INSTITUTE FOR NEUROSCIENCE
University of Rhode Island
Assistant Director of Student Engagement
ESU Student Activity Association
Dean, College of the Arts
Columbus State University
Premium Employers
Su Logo Color
Salisbury University
Community College of Baltimore County
Tcu Logo Purple 5 X7 01
TCU
Fiu Logo Color2
Florida International University
Podcasts
Latest Episode
We’re Not OK: Black Faculty Experiences and Higher Education Strategies with Authors Dr. Antija Allen and Justin Stewart
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
Diversity and inclusion in healthcare
Quality reporting and insightful coverage specifically for the healthcare industry.
Read More