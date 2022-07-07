California State Budget Allocates $5 Million Toward Ph.D. Pathway Program

Arrman Kyaw
Jul 7, 2022

The State of California has approved $5 million toward Cal-Bridge, a program that offers a pathway for underrepresented students to pursue advanced Ph.D.s and join the state’s science and technology workforce, including as public university faculty.Dr. Alexander RudolphDr. Alexander Rudolph

“The new state funding will provide more young Californians from historically underrepresented communities with the opportunity to pursue a doctorate degree and access the support needed to successfully complete the degree and thrive in their chosen professions,” said Dr. Lori Kletzer, campus provost and executive vice chancellor at the University of California, Santa Cruz.

The program, launched in 2014, provides a pathway for students in California Community Colleges and the California State University (CSU) system to pursue advanced Ph.D. degrees through the University of California (UC) system. It is a partnership among UC and CSU campuses designed to help students majoring in physics, computer science, and mathematics go into Ph.D. programs across the state and nation.

The $5 million, part of the new California state budget, will enable Cal-Bridge to expand subject areas covered and extend its impact.

“Diversifying the professoriate will lead to a growth in gender, racial, and ethnic representation in the technology workforce more broadly by increasing the number of students from historically underrepresented groups completing degrees in STEM fields because they see faculty that look like them,” said Dr. Alexander Rudolph, Cal-Bridge director and professor of physics and astronomy at Cal Poly Pomona. “As countries around the world are increasing their investment in science and technology, making sure our nation uses all of the available talent in developing our expertise and capabilities in these fields is an issue of economic and national security.”

Related Stories
Pexels Matthias Groeneveld 4200744 (1)
Leadership & Policy
ED Propose Improvements to Student Debt Relief Programs
Ashley Harrington, senior advisor to the chief operating officer at the U.S. Department of Education's Office of Federal Student Aid.
Leadership & Policy
Apply for Public Service Loan Forgiveness, Before the Waiver Window Closes
Gov. Jim Justice
Leadership & Policy
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice Elected SREB Chair
U.S. Secretary of Education Dr. Miguel Cardona
Leadership & Policy
U.S. Proposes New Title IX Rules on Sexual Assault, Discrimination
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Associate VP, Chief Compliance and Ethics Officer
University of North Florida
Director of the Center of Life Sciences Education
The Ohio State University
Assoc. Vice Provost- Health & Wellness
Indiana University
Counseling Center Psychologist or Social Worker
University of Michigan
Residence Life Coordinator
University of South Carolina
Director Eastern Sierra College Center (11month/40hr)
Kern Community College
Premium Employers
Mu Stacked Mu 450
University of Missouri- Columbia
Bc Logo Small
Baker College
Gilman Diverse Issues Ad May 2022 Quarter
Missouri University of Science & Tech
College Of Southern Md
CSMD
Podcasts
Latest Episode
The Invention of White People with Dr. Jacqueline Battalora
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
Diversity in the Military
The latest news and information.
Read More