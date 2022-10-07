AASCU to "Remain Carefully Mindful" on Appeals Court DACA Ruling

Arrman Kyaw
Oct 7, 2022

The American Association of State Colleges and Universities (AASCU) has said in a statement that it will “remain carefully mindful” regarding the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit’s ruling that keeps in place the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program but remands the case back down to district courts.

The decision acknowledges the pending start date of the Biden administration’s new DACA regulations and its potential impact on the trial court’s initial ruling that had found the Obama administration’s 2012 DACA memorandum to be unlawful, the statement read.Dr. Mildred GarcíaDr. Mildred García

It is long past time that this issue be settled, the AASCU noted.

“For a decade now, the DACA program has continued to endure all cruel efforts to challenge its purpose and heartless attempts to dismantle it,” said Dr. Mildred García, president of AASCU. “We continue to thank President Joe Biden and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for their efforts to strengthen the legal underpinnings of the DACA program through the development of the new DACA regulations.”

García noted the many contributions that DACA participants and Dreamers make to the U.S. via employment and called on policymakers to approve the DREAM Act and extend federal student financial aid to DACA recipients and Dreamers.

 

