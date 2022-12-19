The Rev. William J. Barber II Appointed Founding Director of Yale Divinity School’s Center for Public Theology and Public Policy

Arrman Kyaw
Dec 19, 2022

The Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II has been appointed founding director of Yale Divinity School’s (YDS) new Center for Public Theology and Public Policy. He will also serve as professor in the practice of public theology and public policy.The Rev. Dr. William J. Barber IIThe Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II

Barber – a moral movement leader with experience of 30 years of pastoral ministry and in multiple public leadership roles – led the Moral Mondays protests and movement in North Carolina; established Repairers of the Breach to train communities in moral movement building; and co-anchored the revival of the Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival.

He has taught at Union Theological Seminary St. John's University, the Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences, and Duke University’s Sanford School of Public Policy.

“YDS is thrilled to launch the new Center for Public Theology and Public Policy and to welcome William Barber to our community,” said YDS Dean Greg Sterling. “Dr. Barber’s work and service is in the tradition of public witness that produced Frederick Douglass and Sojourner Truth, Walter Rauschenbusch and Howard Thurman, Ida B. Wells and Dorothy Day, Martin Luther King, Jr., Ella Baker, and Abraham Joshua Heschel. Establishment of the Center at YDS is an opportunity to deepen our relationship to a historical movement that revives nearly two centuries of social justice tradition to meet the complex social realities of our time.”

The center – it begins work in early 2023 – will concentrate on expressions of public faith that contribute to movements for justice. It will also partner with historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) in the U.S. South to build pathways for HBCU students to engage in the center’s work and connect its programs to the history and work of southern freedom movements and institutions.

“I have been a pastor engaged in movement work for three decades,” Barber said. “While I continue the work of movement building, I’m transitioning my pastoral work from the congregation to the classroom. I want to walk with the next generation of moral leaders and share with them what was passed down to me. I’ve been given too much to just take it all with me when I leave this life. I want to pass it on.”

Barber holds a Doctor of Ministry with a concentration in public policy and pastoral care from Drew University; a Master of Divinity from Duke University; and a bachelor's degree from North Carolina Central University.        

Related Stories
Dr. Antonio R. Flores
Leadership & Policy
HACU and FBI Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Increase Collaboration and Promote FBI Careers
Campbellsville University
Leadership & Policy
Two Kentucky Schools Merge into the Somerset Institute of Campbellsville University
Us Supreme Court Building G15baa900f 1920
Leadership & Policy
Supreme Court Ruling Could Produce Chilling Effect on Equity in Higher Education
Dr. Julian Vasquez Heiling, incoming provost and vice president for academic affairs, Western Michigan University
Leadership & Policy
Presidents and Provosts of Color Serving Together Still Rare at PWIs
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Residence Life Coordinator
University of South Carolina
Robotics Research & Development Engineer
University of Michigan Robotics Institute
Two [2] Tenure Track Positions in the Department of Architectural Science - Toronto Metropolitan University
Toronto Metropolitan U
Assistant Professor of Film & Media Arts
Cleveland State University
Dean, College of the Arts
Columbus State University
Assoc. Vice Provost- Health & Wellness
Indiana University
Premium Employers
Podcasts
Latest Episode
Meet the Faculty Resource Network, Key Players
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
Diversity and inclusion in healthcare
Quality reporting and insightful coverage specifically for the healthcare industry.
Read More