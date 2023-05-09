Democratic Legislators Reach Spending Deal to Create Free College Program for Minnesota Residents

Arrman Kyaw
May 9, 2023

Democratic legislative negotiators reached a higher education spending deal May 8 to create a free college tuition program for Minnesota residents, Star Tribune reported.Rep. Gene Pelowski and Sen. Omar FatehRep. Gene Pelowski and Sen. Omar Fateh

The bill – it must still be passed by the state House and Senate – would make it so that residents whose families earn less than $80,000 a year would not have to take on debt to get a degree from a public community college or four-year university in the University of Minnesota or Minnesota State systems or a tribal college.

"We've been seeing declining enrollment on all campuses," said Senate Higher Education Committee Chair Omar Fateh."If we don't do something quick, we're at risk of shutting down some campuses. … I see this bill as an enrollment driver."

The "North Star Promise" would get approximately $117 million in fiscal year 2025, followed by $49.5 million annually. It is meant to cover students’ tuition costs left over after state and federal grants and institutional scholarships.

House Higher Education Committee Chair Gene Pelowski said the program could also help ease the state's labor shortage.

However, Rep. Marion O'Neill, the only Republican on the conference committee that crafted the higher education budget agreement, said everything was done in secret and between the two chairs.

 

Related Stories
Gov. Kathy Hochul
Leadership & Policy
NY Gov. Kathleen Hochul Signs Birth Control and Medication Abortion Access Bills into Law
Dr. Nerita Hughes
Leadership & Policy
Dr. Nerita Hughes Appointed President of Bay de Noc Community College
Dr. Kim Cassidy
Leadership & Policy
Dr. Kim Cassidy to Step Down as President of Bryn Mawr College in 2024
Capitol2
Leadership & Policy
Bills in NC and FL Lead to Faculty Concern, Protest
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Director of Military Center Connections
Old Dominion University
Assistant Professor - Institute for National Security and Military Studies
Austin Peay State University
Executive Director, Mays Cancer Center
The University of Texas
PT Anatomy & Physiology
Cerritos College
Data Analyst
Foothill-De Anza Community College District
Director, Foundation
Linn-Benton Community College
Premium Employers
Podcasts
Latest Episode
Shifting Cultural Perspectives on Education with Dr. Kimberly Greene
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
Community College News
News and information from our community colleges.
Read More