Dr. Leslie E. Wong will become interim president of Connecticut College, effective July 1.

“As a steward of this institution, I believe we have a tremendous opportunity at hand, particularly in executing our strategic plan, 'Building on Strength,' which will guide me during my role as interim president,” said Wong. “This role requires considerable listening and dialogue as well as a willingness to engage ideas and aspirations of everyone at Conn.”

Wong is a member of Conn’s Board of Trustees. He is the former president of San Francisco State University, former president of Northern Michigan University; former interim president of the University of Southern Colorado, and former vice president of academic affairs of Valley City State University.

“Les has deep experience in higher education leadership and a strong understanding of Connecticut College through his Board of Trustees service and committee-related work,” said Debo P. Adegbile, chair of the Board of Trustees. “As a member of the Board of Trustees since 2019, Les is well known to many in the Conn community. His commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion has been evident throughout his academic career. Due to his extensive presidential leadership experience and knowledge of Connecticut College, Les is uniquely positioned to assume this important role.”

Wong holds a Ph.D. in educational psychology from Washington State University.