Biden Administration Proposes New Borrower Support Efforts After SCOTUS Debt Relief Ruling

Arrman Kyaw
Jul 3, 2023

Despite the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling against President Biden’s student debt relief program, his administration is still putting forth other efforts to support borrowers.President Joe Biden and Education Secretary Dr. Miguel CardonaPresident Joe Biden and Education Secretary Dr. Miguel Cardona

These efforts come in the form of a rulemaking process for an alternative path to debt relief; a new repayment plan; and a 12-month repayment “on-ramp” – Oct. 1, 2023 to Sep. 30, 2024 – so that borrowers who miss monthly payments during this period are not considered delinquent.

There will be a virtual public hearing Jul. 18 about the rulemaking effort, where individuals can submit written comments.

The repayment plan, Saving on a Valuable Education (SAVE), will half the amount undergraduate loan borrowers have to pay a month from 10% to 5% of discretionary income; make it so that borrowers earning under 225% of the federal poverty level won’t have to make monthly payments under this plan; forgive loan balances after 10 years of payments for those with original loan balances of $12,000 or less; and not charge borrowers with unpaid monthly interest.

The plan will be open to borrowers this summer before monthly payments are due.

 

Read Next
Dr. Kimberly Andrews Espy
Leadership & Policy
Dr. Kimberly Andrews Espy Named First Woman President of Wayne State University
July 3, 2023
Related Stories
Dr. Kimberly Andrews Espy
Leadership & Policy
Dr. Kimberly Andrews Espy Named First Woman President of Wayne State University
107265407 1688135396423 Gettyimages 1361412494 Afp 33 Lw23 N
Leadership & Policy
Supreme Court Rules Student Loan Forgiveness Unconstitutional
13440268 062923 Cc Ap Affirmative Action Protest Img
Leadership & Policy
Supreme Court Strikes Down Race-Conscious Admissions
Download (7)
Leadership & Policy
Report: How Universities Are Preparing for The End of The Pandemic Loan Pause
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Manager of Arts Center Operations
Choate Rosemary Hall
Dean of Oxley College of Health and Natural Sciences
Park Square Executive Search
Assistant/Associate Professor of Business Administration
Hampton University
Lecturer in Organizational Behavior
Yale School of Management
Director of Military Center Connections
Old Dominion University
Military Veteran Opportunity Program Advisor
SUNY Empire State University
Premium Employers
Podcasts
Latest Episode
Two College Presidents Share Stories from South LA
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Find Jobs