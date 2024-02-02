Rutger’s Eatman to Chair AAC&U Board of Directors, And Other Newly Elected Officers

Six new directors and board officers were elected during the 2024 Annual Meeting of the American Association of Colleges and Universities (AAC&U) in Washington, D.C.

Dr. Timothy K. Eatman was elected chair of AAC&U’s board of directors, where Dr. Mary Ann Villarreal will serve as past chair. Villarreal is vice president for equity, diversity, and inclusion at the University of Utah, and Eatman is the inaugural dean of the Honors Living-Learning Community and Professor at Rutgers University–Newark.

“It pleases me greatly to serve a board of directors that I view as a team of educational thought leaders and visionaries working to lift higher education steadily toward its aspirations,” said Eatman. “The value proposition of higher education is strong in part because of the focused determination of entities like AAC&U to build evidence and cultivate the narrative that has fallen under considerable fire in recent years.”

James Madison University President Dr. Jonathan R. Alger was elected vice chair of the board. Morgan State University President Dr. David Wilson was elected treasurer.

AAC&U members also chose six new directors: Dr. Roslyn Clark Artis, president and CEO, Benedict College; Dr. Marco Barker, vice chancellor for diversity and inclusion, University of Nebraska–Lincoln; Dr. Dara N. Byrne, dean and professor of communications, Macaulay Honors College, The City University of New York; Dr. Suzanne M. Johnson, president, Green River College; Dr. Patricia Marshall, provost and vice president for academic affairs, Fitchburg State University; and Dr. Andrew Rehfeld, president of Hebrew Union College–Jewish Institute of Religion.

“It is an honor and a privilege to work with such an extraordinary group of higher education leaders,” said AAC&U President Dr. Lynn Pasquerella. “I look forward to learning from the insights and expertise of AAC&U’s new board members as we seek to achieve our shared objective of advancing the democratic purposes of higher education by promoting equity, innovation, and excellence in liberal education.”

