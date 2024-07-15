Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Jackson to Step Away from Cal Poly Humboldt Post

Johnny Jackson
Jul 15, 2024

Cal Poly Humboldt President Dr. Tom Jackson Jr. announced plans to step away from his post Aug. 11.

Dr. Tom Jackson Jr.Dr. Tom Jackson Jr.“Cal Poly Humboldt is an amazing place with special people,” said Jackson. “I have had the privilege to work alongside scientists and future scientists, teachers and future teachers, artists and future artists, engineers and future engineers, and leaders and future leaders.”

Jackson is the university’s first Black president and its first Filipino and Native American president. During his five-year tenure at Cal Poly, he led an expansion of outreach showcasing academic excellence and opportunities for student engagement. He also oversaw the growth in fundraising and grant procurement.

Jackson previously served as president of Black Hills State University in South Dakota and has held other leadership roles within higher education, including vice president for Student Affairs at both the University of Louisville and Texas A&M University-Kingsville. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business management from Southwest Minnesota State University, a master’s in counseling in Shippensburg University, and an Ed.D. in educational leadership in University of La Verne.

“President Tom Jackson, Jr. has provided visionary, principled, and forward-focused leadership, as well as prudent stewardship during a tenure that has spanned one of the most momentous periods in Cal Poly Humboldt’s history,” said California State University (CSU) Chancellor Dr. Mildred García.

“On behalf of the entire CSU, I thank President Jackson for his service to Cal Poly Humboldt, his attention to developing strong relationships with Tribal and other North Coast communities, and his lifelong dedication to student success and educational equity.”

The CSU plans to carry out a national search for Jackson’s replacement within the next year.

Read Next
J.D. Vance
Leadership & Policy
Trump Picks U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance as 2024 Running Mate
July 15, 2024
Suggested for You
J.D. Vance
Leadership & Policy
Trump Picks U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance as 2024 Running Mate
Dr. David A. Thomas
HBCUs
Thomas to Retire from Morehouse in 2025
Dr. Larry Robinson
HBCUs
Robinson to Leave Post as FAMU President
Cindy Marten
Students
U.S. Department of Education to Plans ‘2024 Engage Every Student Summit’
Related Stories
J.D. Vance
Leadership & Policy
Trump Picks U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance as 2024 Running Mate
Dr. Félix V. Matos Rodríguez
Leadership & Policy
CUNY Chancellor Named ACE Board Chair
Homepage
Leadership & Policy
New Nonprofit Launched to Address Gaps in Educational Leadership
Dr. Mary Ann Villarrea
Leadership & Policy
Villarreal to Oversee AAC&U Office of Diversity, Equity, and Student Success
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Project Manager A (Penn Implementation Science Center)
University of Pennsylvania
Dean College of Public Health
Temple University
Assistant Professor, Health and Health Education
Coppin State University
Tenure-Track Faculty Position Assistant Professor of Middle East and North African (MENA) Studies
Soka University of America
Instructor - Biology
Tarrant County College District
Director of Content Strategy
Ithaca College
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers