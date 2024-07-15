Jackson to Step Away from Cal Poly Humboldt Post

Cal Poly Humboldt President Dr. Tom Jackson Jr. announced plans to step away from his post Aug. 11.

“Cal Poly Humboldt is an amazing place with special people,” said Jackson. “I have had the privilege to work alongside scientists and future scientists, teachers and future teachers, artists and future artists, engineers and future engineers, and leaders and future leaders.”

Jackson is the university’s first Black president and its first Filipino and Native American president. During his five-year tenure at Cal Poly, he led an expansion of outreach showcasing academic excellence and opportunities for student engagement. He also oversaw the growth in fundraising and grant procurement.

Jackson previously served as president of Black Hills State University in South Dakota and has held other leadership roles within higher education, including vice president for Student Affairs at both the University of Louisville and Texas A&M University-Kingsville. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business management from Southwest Minnesota State University, a master’s in counseling in Shippensburg University, and an Ed.D. in educational leadership in University of La Verne.

“President Tom Jackson, Jr. has provided visionary, principled, and forward-focused leadership, as well as prudent stewardship during a tenure that has spanned one of the most momentous periods in Cal Poly Humboldt’s history,” said California State University (CSU) Chancellor Dr. Mildred García.

“On behalf of the entire CSU, I thank President Jackson for his service to Cal Poly Humboldt, his attention to developing strong relationships with Tribal and other North Coast communities, and his lifelong dedication to student success and educational equity.”

The CSU plans to carry out a national search for Jackson’s replacement within the next year.