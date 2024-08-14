Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

ACTA Releases Guide for Managing Campus Protests, Encampments

Johnny Jackson
Aug 14, 2024

The American Council of Trustees and Alumni (ACTA) has released a new trustee guide intended to help higher education leadership proactively prepare for potential campus disruptions, such as those linked to antiwar protests last spring.

Dr. Michael PoliakoffDr. Michael Poliakoff“The free exchange of ideas, which is the very lifeblood of education and progress, vanishes when anomie and disorder seize the campus,” said Dr. Michael Poliakoff, president and CEO of ACTA, an independent, nonprofit organization based in Washington, D.C.

The 15-page guide, titled An Equal Space for All: A Trustee Guide to Preventing Encampments and Occupations on Campus, calls on college governing boards to enact clear, content-neutral time, place, and manner restrictions so that students and faculty understand in advance which activities are acceptable and which are not. It provides actions leadership could take toward ensuring student and faculty protests are peaceful and transpire in ways that preserves freedom of speech and assembly campus-wide.

ACTA recommends that governing boards ensure penalties for violating restrictions are clear and enforced consistently, up to and including expulsion for egregious violations. Its guide also advises that trustees adopt a policy of institutional neutrality, thus freeing administrators from having to make official statements on every controversy.

“This guide is a timely resource for trustees to help their chief executives handle exigent circumstances effectively — respecting everyone’s right to voice their opinions respectfully, while ensuring that the campus square remains a place where all members of the community feel welcome, no matter their perspective or background,” said ACTA Chief of Staff & Senior Vice President of Strategy Armand Alacbay.

Suggested for You
AAUP is condemning the increasing number of new administrative policies restricting on-campus demonstrations.
Leadership & Policy
AAUP Condemns New, Heavy-Handed Campus Protest Policies
James Kvaal
Institutions
Seven Institutions Win Grants to Improve College Completion Rates
Illinois State Senate Majority Leader Kimberly Lightford
Leadership & Policy
Illinois Lawmakers File Equitable Funding Formula Bill
Dr. Odis Johnson Jr.
Leadership & Policy
Johnson Appointed Edmund W. Gordon Chair for Policy Research and Evaluation at ETS
Related Stories
AAUP is condemning the increasing number of new administrative policies restricting on-campus demonstrations.
Leadership & Policy
AAUP Condemns New, Heavy-Handed Campus Protest Policies
Illinois State Senate Majority Leader Kimberly Lightford
Leadership & Policy
Illinois Lawmakers File Equitable Funding Formula Bill
Columbia University
Leadership & Policy
Deans Depart Columbia After ‘Unacceptable’ Texts
Dr. Odis Johnson Jr.
Leadership & Policy
Johnson Appointed Edmund W. Gordon Chair for Policy Research and Evaluation at ETS
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Vice President for Financial Services and Operations
Prince George's Community College
Clinical Assistant/Associate Professor Of Financial Planning
New York University School of Professional Studies
Associate or Full Professor of Early Modern Art
University of Michigan - History of Art
Executive Director, Mays Cancer Center
The University of Texas
IT Systems Administrator
Nebraska Wesleyan University
Executive Assistant - Office of the Vice Chancellor and Provost
Tarrant County College District
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers