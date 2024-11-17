SHRM Leader On Trump's Short List to Become Secretary of Labor

Johnny C. Taylor Jr., the president of the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), is reportedly on President-Elect Donald J. Trump’s short list to become U.S. Secretary of Labor.

Taylor has led SHRM—the world’s largest HR professional society devoted to human resource management—since 2017. SHRM boasts more than 300,000 members and has a global footprint in more than 165 countries.

Prior to his work at SHRM, Taylor led the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF), the national organization that advocates for historically Black colleges and universities, (HBCUs) predominantly Black institutions (PBIs) and historically Black community colleges. During his seven years at the helm, Taylor was credited with growing the organization.

A lawyer by training, Taylor’s early career stints included leading the global HR function at IAC, a portfolio of publicly traded media and internet businesses and serving as general counsel and senior vice president of HR for Paramount Parks & Live Entertainment, as well as vice president of HR at Blockbuster Entertainment. In addition, he was a labor and employment partner at the McGuireWoods LLP law firm and served as the president of the firm's human resource consulting firm.

Taylor shares a relationship with Trump. In 2018, the former president appointed him chair of the President’s Board of Advisers on Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

“While it would be an honor to be considered for the role of Secretary of Labor for the United States of America, it would be premature to comment as the President-Elect has not extended a nomination,” said Taylor. “Should the Trump administration extend an offer, it would speak to the magnitude of impact SHRM has on work, workers and workplaces globally. I would give it careful consideration, guided by my commitment to advancing the workforce and improving labor conditions for all Americans.”

The author of Reset: A Leader’s Guide to Work in an Age of Upheaval, Taylor said that he is dedicated to “creating a world of work that works for all remains steadfast.”

“I am committed to ensuring that any role I undertake aligns with this core value and contributes meaningfully to the collective well-being of our nation's workers and those who employ them,” said Taylor, who added that, “I look forward to engaging with the Trump administration in any capacity to ensure that our workforce can thrive in an evolving economic landscape.”

Republican Congressman Brandon Williams of New York and Patrick Pizzella, a former U.S. deputy Labor secretary, and Bryan Slater, the state Labor secretary under Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, are also being considered by Trump.