Higher Education Strategy Vital for America's Global Competitiveness

In a bold call to action reminiscent of the 1960s space race, a new report challenges the United States to launch a coordinated national strategy for higher education to ensure America's continued global competitiveness and national security.

The report, "America's Talent Moonshot: How the United States Can Win the Global Competition for Prosperity and Security," comes from the Council on Higher Education as a Strategic Asset (HESA), a diverse coalition convened by the Association of Governing Boards of Universities and Colleges (AGB). The group brought together leaders from business, the military, academia, and the nonprofit sector to address what they identify as an urgent national priority: developing human capital to fuel America's future.

"In a globally competitive knowledge economy, human capital is America's principal national asset," said Mary Papazian, Executive Vice President of AGB. "To remain prosperous, secure, and united in a rapidly changing world, the U.S. must act decisively—and higher education must lead the way."

The report identifies urgent talent shortages in sectors essential to national strength—healthcare, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, education, and engineering. Without a coordinated response, the report warns, these gaps could result in $1.75 trillion in unrealized economic activity.

While the United States once led the world in educational attainment, it now ranks 13th globally. At the same time, countries like China and India are making strategic investments in education as a national priority. The report argues that the U.S. can no longer ignore growing gaps between workforce needs and available talent, particularly as traditional higher education models struggle to serve today's diverse learners.

"This is about more than just classrooms and degrees," noted Dr. Michael Crow, President of Arizona State University and a co-chair of the Council. "This is about reimagining higher education as a strategic national asset in an era of global competition, technological disruption, and demographic change."

The report outlines a six-point national strategy that includes:

A national alliance unifying higher education institutions, government, business, and philanthropic organizations around shared educational goals An executive role within the White House to coordinate talent development strategy A national talent council to monitor and address critical skills gaps Strategic investment of federal, state and private resources National recognition for institutions contributing to strategic priorities A public corporation to organize and fund innovation in education

"What made America great in the 20th century was our investment in education and human capital," said Linda Gooden, Chair of the University System of Maryland's Board of Regents and HESA co-chair. "The global preeminence we once enjoyed is being eroded as other countries are investing strategically while our system falls behind."

The report calls for new educational models that are more personalized, emphasize essential skills for a knowledge economy, and offer multiple pathways to completion, particularly for adult learners, rural students, and underrepresented populations.

Robert King, former U.S. Assistant Secretary for Postsecondary Education and HESA co-chair, emphasized the bipartisan nature of this challenge: "Creating accessible, affordable, and responsive pathways to education and talent development is a shared responsibility. Our country will not be well served by diminishing the role of education in addressing the growing talent needs of our country."

The Council's work has been supported by major organizations including the American Council on Education, Arizona State University, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the Council on Competitiveness, and the Lumina Foundation, underscoring the importance of this initiative across sectors.

The report concludes that just as the 1960s space race demanded unprecedented coordination and investment, America's "talent moonshot" requires a unified effort to sustain democracy, protect national security, and ensure economic prosperity in the 21st century.