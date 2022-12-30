President Biden Signs VETS Credit Act

Arrman Kyaw
Dec 30, 2022

President Joe Biden has signed into law the VETS Credit Act, a policy to ensure student veterans can easily transfer course credits to another institution should their school close or program abruptly end.President Joe BidenPresident Joe Biden

The legislation had passed the U.S. House 412-1 in May with bipartisan support and passed the U.S. Senate unanimously in December.

The bill – sponsored by Rep. Buchanan of Florida, includes a bill from Rep. Greg Murphy of North Carolina that makes it easier for dependents of veterans or active-duty military to retain transferred Post-9/11 G.I. Bill benefits.

“Veterans across this nation earned their benefits with honorable military service to our country. With Rep. Buchanan’s VETS Credit Act signed into law, these benefits are guaranteed so that our servicemen and women returning home have easy access to a college education,” Murphy said in a statement. “I’m proud that my commonsense bill is included in the VETS Credit Act to ensure clerical errors do not prevent dependents from receiving well-earned educational assistance. This is a tremendous step for our outstanding military families.”

 

