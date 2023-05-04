Norwich University Commends One of the Last Surviving Tuskegee Airmen with Honorary Doctorate

Arrman Kyaw
May 4, 2023

Norwich University recently honored Brig. Gen. Enoch Woody Woodhouse Jr., one of the last surviving members of the Tuskegee Airmen, with an honorary doctorate during commencement, NBC5 reported.Brig. Gen. Enoch Woody Woodhouse, Jr.Brig. Gen. Enoch Woody Woodhouse, Jr.

The Tuskegee Airmen were the first group of all-Black military aviators in the U.S. Army Air Corps, for which Woodhouse served as a pilot in World War II.

Norwich, the oldest private military university in the U.S., is the birthplace of the Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC) and the alma mater of Harold “Doc” Martin, a fellow Tuskegee Airman and founder of the Tuskegee Institute.

Related Stories
Martin D. Brown
Military
Virginia Chief Diversity Officer Criticizes Notions of Equity During VMI Speech
Col. John P. Lloyd
Military
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Division Commander Signs Updated Diversity Program Management Plan
Nmmi
Military
New Mexico Military Institute to Open Intermediate Prep School in August
President Joe Biden
Military
President Biden Signs VETS Credit Act
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Budget Analyst, Senior
Foothill-De Anza Community College District
Director of Military Center Connections
Old Dominion University
Dean College of Public Health
Temple University
Assistant Professor in Health Studies/Health Promotion
Monmouth University
Network Support Specialist
Truckee Meadows Community College
Director of Military Center Connections
Old Dominion University
Premium Employers
Podcasts
Latest Episode
Shifting Cultural Perspectives on Education with Dr. Kimberly Greene
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
Diversity in the Military
The latest news and information.
Read More