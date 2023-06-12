Coastline College Offers Program to Teach Faculty About Vietnam War Nuances

Coastline College is now offering a program to help teach faculty about the complexities and nuances of the Vietnam War.

The professional development program, “Fifty Years Later: The Vietnam War Through the Eyes of Veterans, Vietnamese, and Southeast Asian Refugees,” is funded by The National Endowment for the Humanities and will educate 30 scholars.

The program will focus on sources from experienced writers, veterans, researchers, historians, and artists on varied perspectives on the war and involve themes such as war, diaspora, narrative and narratology, cultural pluralism, and international relations. The goal is to help faculty create curricular materials for humanities courses and provide veterans and Southeast Asian students more access to meaningful content.

The program will run Jun. 12-16 residentially and Jun. 19-23 virtually.

A schedule of events and presentations can be found here.