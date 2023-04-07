U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Division Commander Signs Updated Diversity Program Management Plan

Arrman Kyaw
Apr 7, 2023

Col. John P. Lloyd, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) North Atlantic Division (NAD), signed the updated Advancing Minorities’ Interest in Engineering (AMIE) program management plan April 6.Col. John P. LloydCol. John P. Lloyd

AMIE is a diversity-promoting non-profit that USACE has been partnered with since 1996.

“The update to the AMIE program management plan shows a continued top-down commitment from NAD,” said Keysha Cutts, AMIE enterprise program manager and program manager with the military integration division at the South Atlantic Division. “This will serve as the enterprise template for the other divisions to actively recommit and reengage.”

The update focuses on campus engagement and presence, incorporates human resources best practices, and includes partnership alliance goals.

“Diversity in the workforce brings diversity of thought,” Lloyd said. “We need people who can relate and have the engineering background to solve problems in all types of communities. This partnership takes all of us to work, and I thank everyone for dedicating their time outside of their regular duties to do this. I look forward to seeing the good work we do and the great engineers we can support and work with.”

