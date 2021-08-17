Spelman College President Announces Retirement Next Year

Spelman College President Dr. Mary Schmidt Campbell announced Tuesday that she will retire on June 30, 2022.

“When I joined Spelman in 2015, I felt called to come and do my part to make a meaningful contribution to the 140-year history of this extraordinary College,” said Campbell, who previously served as dean of the NYU Tisch School of the Arts. “I have loved every minute of serving as the president of this phenomenal institution and am proud to retire having made meaningful impacts on our academic strength, financial future and physical campus."

Campbell said that while the decision to retire from the historically Black college and university for women (HBCU) was not easy.

"I feel confident that Spelman is well-equipped to continue the work of building this community of purpose and preparing Black women to become global leaders who will choose to change the world," she said.

The Spelman Board of Trustees will begin the formal search process for the college’s 11th president in the coming months. An announcement for the new president will be made by the spring.

Earlier this month, Dr. Walter M. Kimbrough, president of Dillard University, announced that he was planning to leave his post next year after a decade at the private HBCU in New Orleans.