Dr. Bill Carver Appointed Interim President of North Carolina Community College System

Arrman Kyaw
Jul 21, 2022

Dr. Bill Carver will lead the North Carolina Community College System in the interim while a permanent appointment is found, WRAL reported.Dr. Bill CarverDr. Bill Carver

Carver has been interim leader of the 58-school system before, having been interim president in 2020, after then-president Peter Hans was selected to lead the UNC system. Carver stayed in the role until Jan. 2021, when President Thomas Stith was appointed to lead the system. 

On Tuesday, the NC Board of Community Colleges announced Stith’s resignation. No reason for Stith's departure was given, although the move was said by some to have been months in the making.

In the past, Carver was president of Nash Community College, where he was also an instructor, director of a small business center, director of business and industry services, dean of continuing education, and vice president of instruction.

Carver holds a graduate degree in business administration from Campbell University and an Ed.D. from Nova Southeastern University.

