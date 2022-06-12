DAVID HOOD

Jun 12, 2022

David HoodDavid HoodDAVID HOOD has been appointed provost and senior vice president of academic affairs at Minnesota State University, Mankato, effective July 1. Hood is currently the associate provost for undergraduate education and founding dean, University College at Montclair State University. He holds a bachelor’s degree in secondary education, biology, and history from Alabama Agricultural and Mechanical University in Normal, Ala. He earned an education specialist, master’s, and doctorate in administration and supervision from Tennessee State University in Nashville, Tenn.

Related Stories
John Maduko
On the Move
John Maduko
Ajay Vinze
On the Move
AJAY VINZÉ
Melanie Jacobs
On the Move
MELANIE B. JACOBS
Dionne Jackson
On the Move
DIONNE JACKSON
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Director of the Center of Life Sciences Education
The Ohio State University
Adult Health Faculty, School of Nursing (IHP)
MGH Institute of Health Professions
Assoc. Vice Provost- Health & Wellness
Indiana University
Executive Director, CURE Program
University of Maryland, Baltimore
Robotics Research & Development Engineer
University of Michigan Robotics Institute
Assistant Professor of Marketing (Quantitative)
Yale School of Management
Premium Employers
Fiu Logo Color2
Florida International University
Csu Logo No Date
CSU
Uconn Wordmark Single Blue
UC
Tamu Logo (1)
Texas A&M University
Podcasts
Latest Episode
Changing the Narrative of HBCU Athletics with Jacqie McWilliams
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
Diversity and inclusion in healthcare
Quality reporting and insightful coverage specifically for the healthcare industry.
Read More