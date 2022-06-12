DAVID HOOD has been appointed provost and senior vice president of academic affairs at Minnesota State University, Mankato, effective July 1. Hood is currently the associate provost for undergraduate education and founding dean, University College at Montclair State University. He holds a bachelor’s degree in secondary education, biology, and history from Alabama Agricultural and Mechanical University in Normal, Ala. He earned an education specialist, master’s, and doctorate in administration and supervision from Tennessee State University in Nashville, Tenn.