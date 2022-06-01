RANNA PAREKH has been named the chief diversity, equity, and inclusion officer at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. Parekh served as the inaugural chief diversity and inclusion officer at American College of Cardiology in Washington, D.C. She earned her master’s in public health from Harvard University and her medical degree at Wayne State University in Detroit, where she received her bachelor’s degree in biology and chemistry.
Ranna Parekh
Jun 1, 2022
