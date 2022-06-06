ALEXANDRA MINNA STERN has been named the new dean of humanities at the University of California, Los Angeles, effective Nov. 1. She is the associate dean for the humanities and the Carroll Smith-Rosenberg Collegiate Professor of American Culture in the College of Literature, Science, and the Arts at the University of Michigan. Stern earned a bachelor’s degree from San Francisco State University, a master’s in Latin American studies from the University of California, San Diego, and a doctorate in history from the University of Chicago.