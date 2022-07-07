YOSHIKO HARDEN has been appointed to the presidency at Renton Technical College, effective July 1. Harden is currently interim president at Seattle Central Community College, where she previously was vice president of student services. She earned a bachelor’s degree in communications and women’s studies from the University of California, San Diego, a master’s in student development administration from Seattle University, and a doctorate in higher education policy from Northeastern University.
