Stacy Gee Hollins has been appointed interim associate provost of academic affairs at Harris-Stowe State University in St. Louis. Hollins serves as dean of the university’s Anheuser-Busch School of Business. She holds a bachelor’s degree in organizational studies and communications from Saint Louis University, an MBA from Fontbonne University in St. Louis, and a Ph.D. in education from the University of Missouri-St. Louis.