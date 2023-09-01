Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

ANNA MIARKA-GRZELAK

Sep 1, 2023

Anna Miarka-Grzelak has been named vice president for strategic enrollment and innovation at the State University of New York Cobleskill. Miarka-Grzelak earned a master’s degree in English philology from the University of Warsaw and a master’s in adult education from Indiana University.

