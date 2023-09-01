Anna Miarka-Grzelak has been named vice president for strategic enrollment and innovation at the State University of New York Cobleskill. Miarka-Grzelak earned a master’s degree in English philology from the University of Warsaw and a master’s in adult education from Indiana University.
ANNA MIARKA-GRZELAK
Sep 1, 2023
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.Find Jobs
Diversity in Action: Meet Tracy Archie
Tracy Archie said she is lucky to be working for an organization that has made Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belong initiatives a top priority.Read More