Isrea Butler has been named director of the School of Music at the University of Nevada Las Vegas. He served as head of the department of music at Valdosta State University in Georgia. Butler holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in music from the Eastman School of Music at the University of Rochester in New York and a Doctor of Music degree from Rutgers University.
ISREA BUTLER
Sep 6, 2023
