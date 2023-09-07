Doug Waddell has been named assistant dean for student services at Louisiana State University. Waddell holds a bachelor’s degree in social sciences from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and a master’s in student personnel services from the University of South Carolina in Columbia.
DOUG WADDELL
Sep 7, 2023
