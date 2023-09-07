Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

DOUG WADDELL

Sep 7, 2023

Doug WaddellDoug WaddellDoug Waddell has been named assistant dean for student services at Louisiana State University. Waddell holds a bachelor’s degree in social sciences from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and a master’s in student personnel services from the University of South Carolina in Columbia.

Diversity in Action: Meet Tracy Archie